Make every decision based on national interest: Civil servants: PM Modi

New Delhi: The people of India have placed their trust in the bureaucracy, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that they should act accordingly.

Bureaucrats should evaluate whether the ruling political party is exploiting taxpayer money for its own profit or for the nation, Modi told them on the occasion of Civil Services Day here.

The prime minister also praised the work of government employees, saying that India's rapid development would not have been possible without their contribution.—Inputs from Agencies