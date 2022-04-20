Make digital economy as a way of life, says PM

New Delhi: (PTI/Agencies) Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to adopt digital economy as a way of life at the BJP parliamentary meet on Friday in New Delhi.





PM said, earlier, opposition parties would join hands against government over scams like 2G, Coalgate but now opposition is united against steps to curb blackmoney and corruption.





For Congress 'party above the country' but for BJP the country's interests are supreme, said PM.





Home Minister Rajnath Singh, party chief Amit Shah, Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar were present at the meeting.





The party meet is being held on the last day of Winter session.





PTI/Agencies



