Make call records of Vikas Dubey public: SP

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has demanded that the call detail records of gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur, should be made public.

"The state government should make the call details of the gangster public so that people can know the names of leaders who were in touch with the criminal. Vikas Dubey is now being termed as a terrorist and it is important for everyone to know about those leaders who were giving him protection," said SP MLC Sunil Singh Sajan.

Sajan claimed that the police had failed to trace Dubey even after five days of the killing of police personnel.

"He could be hiding in the house of a BJP leader for all you know. Thorough searches must be carried out and his links must be made public without delay," he said.

The SP leader said that the fact that Vikas Dubey''s name was not included in the top criminal list of Kanpur, shows that he enjoyed patronage from the ruling party.

It is noteworthy that in a video clip that went viral on Monday, Dubey was seen talking about his links with BJP MLAs Abhijeet Sanga and Bhagwati Sagar.

He said that the two leaders had helped him when he faced police action in 2017.

Abhijeet Sanga has vehemently denied having any links with the gangster. "My constituency is Bithoor in Kanpur and people from the adjoining village come to me for help. In fact, several times I have recommended action in cases where Vikas Dubey was supporting the other parties," he said.

Sanga further said that it was typical of Dubey to align himself with political leaders belonging to the ruling parties.

Bhagwati Sagar, BJP MLA from Bilhaur, meanwhile, said that he had not pleaded in any case against Dubey. He said that this was an attempt to malign his image.

Both the MLAs said that Dubey video should be investigated.

--IANS