Make All The Arrangements Smoothly For The Baisakhi Fair

Haridwar(PNN): Regarding preparations for Baisakhi fairs on April 14, the Collector S.A. Murugaasan and S.S.P. Krishna Kumar V.K., while taking the meeting of the Police and Administration Officers, Zonal and Sector Magistrate in the August Kranti Bhawan (CCR), directed to make all the arrangements smoothly for the fair. The District Magistrate said that all the arrangements should be done on time, electricity, water, health and sanitation. All zonal and sector magistrates and pullees officers will perform terrestrial inspections of all zones and sectors of their zones. If there is a defect in the arrangements, then the concerned departments should be informed. Control room is designed to control the disaster control room. Can control the toll free number 1077, landline number 01334-223999 and mobile number 7055258800. The number of police control rooms is 9411112973. The entire fair area has been divided into eight zones and 28 sectors. Whereas, the fair has been divided into 13 zones and 39 sectors by the police in terms of security arrangements. The District Magistrate said that all officers should be posted on duty on the day of the bath. Any kind of procrastination will not be tolerated. They instructed the water institutions to make proper arrangements of water at the main roads and parking spots. Instructions to the municipal corporation to keep clean arrangements, hydel to keep the electricity system in good condition. The Health Department has instructed to keep ambulances and adequate medicines. The SSP said that according to the traffic plan, the trains will be parked at prescribed places as the crowds grow. He said that cordial treatment should be done with the devotees. He said that adequate arrangements of water police will be available at the prescribed places.

On this occasion, Additional District Magistrate Finance and Revenue Dr. Lalit Narayan Mishra, S.P. Citi Pramendra Doval, S.P. Traffic Shahjahan Javed, CMO B. S. Jangpangi, D.F.O. H.K. Singh, Nagar Magistrate Jai Bharat Singh, M.N.A. Ashok Pandey, Deputy Commissioner Bhagwanpur Anil Gabriel, Deputy District Magistrate Laksar Kaushund Mishra, ASM Roorkee Gopal Singh Chauhan, Deputy Collector Prem Lal, Executive Engineer Water Institute Manish Sehmwal, D.S. O Rahul Sharma, C.O. J.P. Juyal, Dr. Naresh Chaudhary and all the zonal and sector magistrates, police officers were present.