Makar Sakranti: Around 80 Lakh Expected To Take Dip In Sangam

Prayagraj: Around 80 lakh people are expected to take a dip in the holy congregation of Ganga, Yamuna and invisible Saraswati here on the occasion of the second big bathing festival of Magh fair, 'Makar Sankranti'.

Commissioner Ashish Kumar Goyal and District Magistrate Bhanuchandra Goswami said that the officials had been given directions to complete all the work before the second bathing on Makar Sankranti after the first holy bath on Paush Purnima.

They added that action will be taken against those who fail to complete the work.

The fair administration has predicted that around 80 lakh devotees may take a holy dip in the 'Triveni,' on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

They said that although many people could not reach on the occasion of Paush Purnima, the crowd is expected to swell on Makar Sankranti.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, which is the festival of 'snan, daan and dhyaan, (holy bathing, donation and meditation'), devotees donate 'til' (sesame), 'khichdi' among other things. Apart from the donation, Lord Bhaskar is worshiped and people pray for happiness and prosperity. On this day, the Sun God enters the 'Makar' rashi after leaving the 'Dhanu Rashi' and as soon as this happens, 'Kharmas' ends and auspicious works can be initiated. The use of 'til' or sesame is considered fruitful on Makar Sankranti. According to Indian astrology, the 'Uttarayan' of the sun also happens from this day. Uttarayan Sun has special significance in Hinduism and it is also called the day of the deities or gods.

From this day, the duration of the day increases while that of the night decreases. This 'rashi' change of the sun is considered to be the transformation from darkness to light. The annual month-long Magh Mela, one of the biggest religious congregations on the banks of the Sangam, had begun in Prayagraj on Januray 10 on the occasion of "Paush Purnima". A large number of devotees took a dip in the Sangam, the holy congregation of Ganga, Yamuna and invisible Saraswati, in the chilly winter season.

The Magh Mela also marks the beginning of the 'Kalpwas' in which devotees live in segregated areas, lead an austere life and fast and pray for a month. UNI