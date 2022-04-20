Major Yogesh Pandey Of RR To Get Sena Medal In Bareilly On Feb 28

Lucknow: Major Yogesh Pandey would be awarded ''Sena Medal (Gallantry)'' on February 28 at Central Command Investiture Ceremony being held at Bareilly for displaying exceptional courage and meticulous execution under the most challenging circumstances.

According to a defence release here on Friday, on October 21, 2018, at 0320 hrs, a cordon was established around a target house based on an input received about presence of three terrorists in a Jammu & Kashmir village.

Major Pandey, along with his team, was deployed close to the rear of the target house, when he detected movement of the terrorist from one of the rear exits of the target house. He moved tactically and swiftly to readjust the cordon and ensured that all likely escape routes were covered.

Subsequently, one of the terrorists tried to rush out of the burning house and fired indiscriminately on the officer. Unmindful of the grave danger, Major Yogesh held his ground and maintaining a calm composure under fire, returned effective firing from very close range thereby eliminating a terrorist. UNI