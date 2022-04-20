Major Revamp On Cards For SP

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) is gearing up for a major revamp of its party organisation in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly by-elections.

The party is preparing to give greater representation to youth and repose more faith in veteran leaders. It also plans to focus on delegating bigger responsibilities to OBC and Dalit sections leaders.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had already dissolved all party units in the state and Delhi and also the frontal organisations. He wants to ensure a vibrant organisation before the by-elections since, this time, the SP will also be confronted by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the bypolls. In the 2018 by-elections to three Lok Sabha seats and one assembly seat, the BSP had supported the SP. "Akhilesh is taking the bypolls very seriously because this is an opportunity for the SP to regain its credibility. Though at present the party has only one seat, Rampur, where the by polls are to be held but we want to wrest more seats from the Bharatiya Janata Party," a senior SP leader said here on Monday.

Senior party leaders will be assigned the responsibility of supervising the campaign in the 13 Assembly segments, which will be going to polls. Some of the leaders may also be given organisational responsibilities.

Former SP minister Ravidas Mehrotra admitted, "This is a time for struggle for the party. We need committed leaders to fight against the prevailing circumstances. We are confident that the new organisation will strike a balance between the young and the old."

Mr Yadav faces the uphill challenge of regaining Samajwadi Party's lost ground, after a series of his decisions went awry. The alliance with the Congress in the 2017 Assembly elections brought the SP strength in the 403-member UP Assembly down to 47, while the alliance with the BSP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections left the party with just five seats -- three less than what it earlier had. The BSP also snapped its alliance with the SP after the polls.

Meanwhile, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has reached Rampur where he will lead a protest demonstration by the party in support of Mohammad Azam Khan on Monday. The SP has given a protest call against the alleged political vendetta by the Yogi Adityanath government against its leader and party MP from Rampur Mohammad Azam Khan. The other issues of the protest are inflation, deteriorating law and order and job losses due to economic slowdown. UNI