Major Restrictions In Ayodhya Ahead Of Verdict

Ayodhya: Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued strict guidelines disallowing people from posting offensive posts on social media on deities. The order restricts even the electronic media from conducting debates in Ayodhya during this period.

The order said that all calls made during this period will be recorded and scanned.

The four-page directive issued on October 31, which will be in force till December 28, prohibits people from posting defamatory remarks on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, etc.

The order issued by Ayodhya district magistrate also restricts installation of any idol of any deity as well as victory procession on the day of the judgment.

Collecting stones or bricks has been banned and sale of kerosene and acid has also been stopped.

There''s a blanket ban on any event, rally or cultural programme in Ayodhya. The circular asks people to inform their friends and relatives, as well as group members, about the guidelines and ensure their compliance.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Supreme Court verdict, Muslims in Ayodhya have sought deployment of para-military forces in the holy city. The Muslims have said that deployment of para-military forces would give them a ''sense of assurance''. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had cancelled the leave of all police and administrative officers on the field until November 30 and issued directions to district police chiefs to ensure communal harmony.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also asked his ministers to refrain from commenting on the Ayodhya issue. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has also said that there should not be any celebration on sensitive issues. He appealed to both the communities to maintain peace, after the verdict in Ram Janambhoomi case. The RSS, too, cancelled several events in November and has appealed to everyone to maintain peace. --IANS



