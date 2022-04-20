Major reshuffle in Bihar as many IPS, IAS officers transferred

Patna: In a major administrative reshuffle undertaken on the new year eve, the Bihar government has issued the transfer and posting orders of many IAS and 38 IPS officers in the state, including District Magistrates of 12 districts.

Bihar Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Chanchal Kumar has been given charge of GAD while K Senthil is the new Home Secretary.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on Thursday evening, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Amir Subhani has been relieved as ACS of GAD and Minority Welfare Department.

He has been given additional charge of Alcohol Prohibition Department and Additional Chief Secretary, Monitoring Department.

Patna District Magistrate (DM) Kumar Ravi has been made Secretary, Housing Construction Department; Chandra Shekhar Singh the new District Magistrate of Patna; Arshad Aziz, who was the Gopalganj DM, has been appointed Sugarcane Industries department Commissioner; Bhagalpur DM Pranav Kumar has been shifted to Muzaffarpur as DM; Avaneesh Kumar Singh appointed the Jamui DM; J Priyadarshini made the Arwal DM; Sajjan R as Sheohar DM; Shyam Bihari Meena as Madhepura DM; and Subrat Kumar Sen the new Bhagalpur DM.

Navdeep Shukla has been posted as Kaimur DM, Nawal Kishore Choudhary as Gopalganj DM, Dharmendra Kumar as Sasaram DM, Nilesh Ramchandra as Saran DM, and Amit Kumar as Madhubani DM.

Similarly, IPS officer Shobha Ohatkar has been made Director General of Home Affairs and Fire Fighting while Nirmal Kumar Azad will be Additional Director General of Police (Railways), Raveendran Sankaran as the new ADGP (Anti-Terrorism Squad).

IPS officer Manu Maharaj on transfer from Munger has been made Deputy Inspector General of Police of Saran district and Shafiul Haque the DIG of Munger.

Lipi Singh has been posted as Saharsa Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Bharti the SP of Sheohar, Daya Shankar SP of Purnia, Santosh Kumar SP of Chapra, Kartikeya Sharma the SP of Sheikhpura, and Anand Kumar as SP of Gopalganj.

–IANS