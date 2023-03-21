Major quake shakes north India, triggers panic

New Delhi: Panic ensued as strong earthquakes, lasting several seconds, jolted most of north India on Tuesday evening.

The US Geological Survey located the epicentre of the 6.5 magnitude quake to be 40 kilometres south-southeast of the Afghan city of Jurm. Around 190 kilometres down was where it happened.

The epicenter was located 133 kilometres south by south east of Fayzabad in northern Afghanistan, and the earthquake was measured at a magnitude of 6.6 by India's National Institute for Seismology at 10:17:27 p.m. (IST).

Nonetheless, social media reports flooded in from all over north India, from Kashmir to Delhi-NCR, with individuals reporting fans and appliances wobbling owing to the intense tremors and many people running out of their homes.—Inputs from Agencies