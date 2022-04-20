Major Pandeys Last Rites Held With Full Military Honours

Nainital: The last rites of Major Kamlesh Pandey, killed by militants during a search operation in Shopian district of Kashmir, was held with full military honours near Haldwani in Uttarakhand today, where his parents stay.

The funeral pyre was lit by Major Pandeys younger brother.

Chants of Vande Mataram and Hindustan Zindabad rend the air as a large number of people watched his mortal remains being consigned to flames at Chitrashila Ghat, Ranibag near Haldwani. Uttarakhand minister Yashpal Arya, District Magistrate Dipendra Chowdhary and Senior Superintendent of Police Janmenjay Khanduri were among those who attended the last rites.

Major Pandey, Sepoys Tanzin Chhultim and Kirpal Singh were injured in the firing by militants at Zainapora in Shopian district during a cordon and search operation launched by security forces yesterday.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to the Armys 92 Base Hospital here for treatment but Major Pandey and Sepoy Chhultim succumbed to injuries. PTI