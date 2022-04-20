Major fire breaks out at Heritage Grand Hotel in Shimla

devastating fire broke out at Heritage Grand Hotel, housing holiday home of the Central Government, situated on the top of Kalibari hill here on Monday.

The fire that occurred at around 0045 hrs has completely destroyed the Mayo Block of the hotel.

More than half dozen fire tenders rushed to the spot from the Mall Road, Chhota Shimla, and Boileauganj fire stations, but shortage of water hampered the operations as there was no pressure in the hydrants.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwar Goel and SP Omapati Jamwal and Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Rai reached the spot and assisted the fire personnel, police and army jawan to douse the fire that under control after the three hours of incident.

The sky scaling inferno become visible from various places of the town, as the hotel is located on the top of Kali Bari shrine just 200 mere from the Scandal Point, near Bantony building.

The Mayo Block of the guest house is available for VVIP staff of central government recently renovated.

The Hotel was currently occupied to its full capacity due to week-ends and summer season.

The cause of fire could not be immediately ascertained.