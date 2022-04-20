Major Collision Averted As Trains Come Face-To-Face

Jaunpur: A major accident was averted after the Sadbhavna Express and a goods train came face-to-face at Mahganwa station in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

According to railway sources, a goods train and the Sadbhavna Express came face-to-face on the same track due to technical negligence at the Jaunpur-Ayodhya rail block at Mahganwa station. As both the trains were not running on high speed and due to the vigilance of both the drivers, a major accident was averted.

Upon receiving information, railway officials reached the spot and after putting the trains on the right track, the rail traffic was restored. During this time, several other trains were stopped at other stations. The matter is being investigated. The Jaunpur-Barabanki via Faizabad railway is a single line, due to which trains are stopped at stations on the way and other trains are allowed to pass. This leads to several issues on this route. UNI