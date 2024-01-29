Major Blaze at Delhi Police Training School in Wazirabad Causes Extensive Vehicle Damage

Devastating Blaze at Delhi Police Training School in Wazirabad: Over 400 vehicles destroyed in a massive fire incident. Swift action by Delhi Fire Services averts casualties. Authorities gain control after an intense firefighting operation.

New Delhi: In the morning of Monday a destructive fire broke out at the Delhi Police Training School, in Wazirabad, North Delhi. This unfortunate incident resulted in damage to over 400 vehicles stored on the premises.



The Delhi Fire Services swiftly responded to the emergency by sending eight fire tenders to the location in order to combat and control the spreading flames. The distress call regarding this fire was received at 12;16 am.



As per the Fire Service Department of Delhi the fire primarily affected the storage area of the police training school leading to the loss of around 200 four wheelers and 250 two wheelers.



The Fire Service Department stated, "Initially eight vehicles from our department were deployed for efforts. However due to intensifying flames additional fire tenders were requested from stations."



Authorities managed to bring the blaze under control by 4;15'm with active involvement of eight vehicles from the Delhi Fire Service.



The cause of this fire is currently unknown. Is being investigated by law enforcement. Fortunately there have been no reported casualties in this incident according to confirmation, from the Delhi Fire Services Department.

—Input from Agencies