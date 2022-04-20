Major Administrative Reshuffle In UP

Lucknow: In a major reshuffle, Uttar Pradesh government tonight transferred 36 IAS officers transferring District Magistrates of 11 districts and appointed Anup Chandra Pandey as new Industrial Development Commissioner.

According to official sources here CEO, Greater Noida Shailesh Krishna is appointed as DG deen dayal Upadhaya State administration and Management Academy in place of Kumar Arving Singh Deo.

Member Judicial (Revenue Board) Lalit verma is Additional Chief Secretary General Administration, while Alok Tandon who was waiting posting is CEO Noida and MD Noida Metro Corp.

Principal Secretary Agriculture Rajnish Gupta is shunted to member judicial, Revenue Board, Allahabad.

CEO Noida AM Prasad will be new Principal Secretary Agriculture.