Maintain your skin health with a nighttime CTM routine

New Delhi: Constant exposure to harmful environmental elements such as UV radiation, pollution, dirt and free radicals eventually results in skin damage and accelerates the process of aging. Thus, regeneration is crucial to the skins recovery from daytime damage. What we need is a regular night care regime to help our skin rejuvenate and restore its natural radiance. Cleansing, toning and moisturising (CTM) make for an enhanced skin care routine. Combined with natural ingredients, they can work wonders for ones skin.

Shivani Prabhakar, Head- Marketing, Product Innovation, SoulTree shares your nighttime CTM routine:

1. Always begin by removing all traces of makeup and dirt from your face with a hydrating

cleansing lotion. This allows the skin to breathe and unclogs facial pores that otherwise lead to

breakouts. Look for a cleanser with soothing ingredients such as aloe vera, rose water, green

tea, nutgrass, etc. After cleansing, use a mild organic face wash based on your skin type.

2. Use a toning mist to remove residual impurities. Go for a Rose or Jasmine toning mist to soothe

and hydrate your skin.

3. Help your skin lock-in moisture with a gentle night cream. Find one with a smooth texture that

easily blends into your skin. Night creams help regenerate cells and are more potent when it

comes to infusing hydration as compared to a day cream. Look for one which is made with

antioxidant-rich ingredients such as pomegranate, turmeric, papaya, almond oil, etc.

4. A night care regime for your under eye is equally essential. The skin around our eyes is more

delicate as compared to other parts of the face and show the earliest signs of premature aging.

Using an under eye gel with revitalizing ingredients such as pomegranate, almond oil, green

tea, etc will reduce dark circles, puffiness, wrinkles and improves your blood circulation.

5. Last but not the least, do not go to bed without moisturising your lips. Use a lip balm made with

cold pressed oils and other nourishing ingredients such as kokum butter, lotus, viola, hibiscus,

etc. Say no to harmful chemicals such as petrolatum, parabens and artificial colours.

6. A regular night care regime is more beneficial because environmental stressors do not get to us while we are asleep. Thus, it is worth the effort because our skin absorbs the nutrients better at night than it does during the day.

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

--IANS