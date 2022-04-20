Maintain Adequate Stock Of Oxygen: UP Govt To Medical Colleges

Lucknow: The UP government has asked all the medical colleges to ensure that there is no shortage of medicines or oxygen, days after at least 30 children died in a state-run institute in Gorakhpur, an official said today. The Uttar Pradesh government's medical education department, in a letter to the medical colleges, also directed them to immediately pay all the outstanding dues to the oxygen suppliers (if any). "After the Gorakhpur tragedy, we have issued a written order to all the nine government medical colleges and 12 other prominent medical institutes in the state to ensure that there is no shortage of any medicine or oxygen in the hospitals," additional chief secretary, medical education, Anita Bhatnagar Jain told PTI. "If there is any pending payment, which is yet to be made to any gas supplier, then it should be done immediately. There should be no shortage of oxygen in the institute, and adequate stock of oxygen must be maintained," Jain said.