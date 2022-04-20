Mainpuri Jail Escape: 7 Officials Suspended

Lucknow/Muzaffarnagar: Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Mainpuri today suspended seven jail officials including Jailer, Head Warden and five Wardens, in connection with the escape of four criminals, after he found their negligence in the primary enquiry.

ADM has suspended Jailer Suresh Mishra and Head Warden Chetram along with five Wardens -- Bhartesh Kumar, Hans Kumar, Kesh Gujjar, Chote Lal Shankdhar, and Om Narain.

According to the reports, the officials were playing Holi even after the jail boundary wall was lying broken for repair which helped the prisoners to escape.

It may be mentioned that taking advantage of the on-going construction work of jail boundary and the jail officials busy playing Holi, four prisoners managed to slip out of the district jail on last Monday afternoon.

The local police along with the District Magistrate and District Police Chief had reached the prison after learning of the development. Later, a case was registered in this regard and teams were formed to arrest the absconding criminals. Police today said that a special team has been constituted to arrest the notorious gangster who escaped from the Mainpuri jail here recently.

Several raids were conducted at the whereabouts of Murshad Ali, including his house at Khan Daali village in the district yesterday, they said.

Murshad had escaped from the jail along with three other inmates on Monday. He was an undertrial in over 16 cases of murder and loot in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. PTI