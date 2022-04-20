Main Peshawar school attack perpetrator arrested

Islamabad:One of the main perpetrators of the Dec 16 attack on the Army Public School in the Pakistani city of Peshawar has been arrested, a media report said Monday. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Monday said terrorist Taj Muhammad was arrested by security forces during an intelligence-based operation, Geo TV reported. Taj Muhammad, 27, was commander of the second group which attacked the school. The other terrorist group was led by Atique Ur Rehman alias Usman who has already been apprehended by security forces. Taj Muhammad is from Khyber Agency. He had disguised himseld as an internally displaced person (IDP) in a village in Peshawar. According to the ISPR, Taj Muhammad has confessed to his affiliation with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) since 2008 and involvement in many other terrorist activities in North Wazristan and around Peshawar. On Dec 16, 2014, terrorists carried out one of the most horrific attacks in the history of Pakistan. The TTP militants killed over 140 students and staff of the Army Public School. Following the attack, government and political parties expressed a renewed resolve to fight terrorism in the country. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also lifted the moratorium on the death penalty in terrorism cases. IANS