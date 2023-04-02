Main Accused In Patwari, AE/JE Paper Leak Case Arrested

Haridwar: The main accused in the patwari and the assistant engineer (AE) and junior engineer (JE) paper leak cases was arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) of the Uttarakhand Police on Saturday.

Sanjay Dhariwal, a BJP mandal president, was dodging police ever since the paper leak cases came to light.

He was arrested from the Narsan border, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police and SIT in-charge ajay Singh said.

The SIT had even announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information on him, he said The SIT has recovered Rs 4.25 lakh in cash, a blank cheque and a vehicle from the possession of the accused, police said.

Singh said a case under sections 409, 467, 468, 420, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Dhariwal at the Kankhal police station. Sanjay Dhariwal had helped many candidates solve the exam papers at his brother Sudhir Dhariwal’s house in Karnal in Haryana in exchange for lakhs of rupees.

Sudhir Dhariwal was arrested earlier and sent to jail in connection with the case. So far, 38 accused have been arrested in the cases and investigation is still underway. —PTI