Mahoba Trader Shot With His Own Pistol: SIT

Mahoba: The Uttar Pradesh Police''s Special Investigation Team, which was set up to probe the death of Mahoba-based trader Indrakant Tripathi, has said the bullet which killed him was fired from his own licensed pistol.

The probe found that the bullet was fired from the front which had pierced through his neck and got entangled in the seat behind, Allahabad ADG Prem Prakash said on Friday night, citing the SIT''s investigation report.

Indrakant, 44, who had levelled allegations of corruption against former Mahoba SP Manilal Patidar, now under suspension, was shot at under mysterious circumstances and succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Kanpur on September 13.

The two men -- Arjun and Satyam -- who had rushed Indrakant to hospital also said in their statements that the pistol was found lying near his knees which was later handed over to the deceased''s brother-in-law Brijesh Shukla by his business partner Ballu Maharaj''s brother Asharam. The pistol was given to the SIT by Indrakant''s elder brother Ravikant, the ADG said.

On September 8, Indrakant had a meeting with his business partners Ballu Maharaj and Purshottam Soni at a hotel after which he left for home. Later, he was found in his car with a bullet injury, the official said. The ADG said investigations are on and clean chit has not been given either to the suspended SP or anyone else. The SIT has sent the preliminary report to the DGP, he added. The trader was attacked days after he had levelled allegations of corruption against the then Mahoba SP. Ravikant had alleged that Patidar had demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from his brother and threatened to kill him or send him to jail in case of non-payment.

"My brother uploaded a video on social media on September 7 and 8... after a few hours on Tuesday (September 8), he was found in his car with a bullet injury," he had said. On September 9, Patidar was suspended with immediate effect by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on corruption charges.

The chief minister had also ordered a vigilance probe into the properties of Patidar. Ballast transporters had accused the then SP of demanding money from them for allowing transportation of material. —PTI