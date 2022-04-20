Mahoba's Folk Dancers To Welcome US President Trump

Mahoba: The famous folk dancers of Bundelkhand are set to perform a beautiful folk dance for the reception of US President Donald Trump during his visit to Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Official sources on Saturday here said that to make President Trump's visit a memorable one, the UP government has made a comprehensive plan. The cultural department has scheduled attractive presentations of various genres of renowned artists of the state for the reception organised on the occasion.

In view of this, the programme of Mahoba's Lakhanlal Yadav and party has been fixed for the presentation of Bundelkhand region's famous folk dance 'Diwari and Pai Danda.'

A 16-member team of this folk dance group will present its programme to welcome the US president in Agra on February 24. The rehearsal of the said program is scheduled for February 23 in which all the artists have been asked to mark their presence. The 'Diwari' of Bundelkhand is a unique folk dance of its kind, which has a wonderful blend of martial arts with dance. This dance originated in the 'Dwapar Yuga' through Krishna 'leela.'

