Mahmudullah tests positive for Covid-19

Dhaka: Bangladesh T20I captain Mahmudullah has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a report in Dhaka Tribune, the all-rounder is currently staying at his home under isolation.

Meanwhile, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official confirmed to Cricbuzz that Mahmudullah will not be able to take part in the upcoming play-offs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal were to play in the fifth PSL edition which will resume from November 14 and run until November 17. Multan Sultans had picked Mahmudullah in place of Moeen Ali while Lahore Qalanders had brought in Tamim to replace Chris Lynn.

The tournament, played in February-March, was put on hold following the outbreak of coronavirus right after the league stage was done. PSL 2020 was the first event to be held entirely in Pakistan since its inception in 2016.

Madmudullah, 34, has so far played 49 Tests, 188 ODIs and 87 T20Is for Bangladesh. He has scored over 8,000 international runs besides picking 150 wickets.

— IANS