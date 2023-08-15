    Menu
    Mahindra looks to scale up global play; unveils new pickup concept, eyes new markets for EVs

    Nidhi Khurana
    August15/ 2023
    Capetown (South Africa): On Tuesday, Mahindra & Mahindra announced its intention to increase its international profile by releasing a pickup idea that it intends to sell in foreign markets.

    The automaker announced intentions to sell Born Electric (BE) products in areas like Europe and the United Kingdom, where it also displayed the electric version of its sports utility vehicle Thar.

    Since its products have proven successful in the home market, the company has decided to expand into new international markets.—Inputs from Agencies

