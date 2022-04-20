Mahindra Group to skill 5 lakh more under-resourced youth by 2025

Mumbai: Mahindra Group on Thursday said it is committed to skilling a further 500,000 under-resourced youth by 2025.

The group has already skilled 500,000 youth and created 100,000 jobs in the last 15 years.

Accordingly, the group's skilling initiatives like "Mahindra Pride Schools & Classrooms, SMART ACADEMY, SMART Plus, and Surya Mitra" have skilled 500,000 youth and Mahindra Pride School alone has created 100,000 jobs in the last 15 years.

"In the wake of the disruptions caused by the pandemic, Mahindra Group with Naandi Foundation as the implementation partner, will re-calibrate the curriculum to impart employable skills required in the post-Covid era," the group said in a statement.

"The program will look to expand the curriculum to new domains of agriculture, healthcare, ecommerce, services and entrepreneurship in addition to technology. MPS will also treble the pace of job creation by providing 100,000 additional jobs in the next five years vis-a-vis 15 years."

In 2005 on its 60th anniversary, the Mahindra Group had announced the setting up of two Mahindra Pride Schools (MPS) as part of its CSR initiatives.

According to Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group: "Mahindra Pride School was created with an aim to nurture and unlock the potential of youth from weaker sections of our society."

"The more I interact with the 'Pride School' alumni I wonder why we address them as youth from 'weaker' sections, their indomitable spirit in fact makes them the 'stronger' section of our society. Their achievements and career trajectory strongly complement this viewpoint. I couldn't be more heartened to see the impact Mahindra Pride School has brought to these youth, living up to the promise we made years ago."

--IANS