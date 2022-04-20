Mahika Sharma To Help In Sex Workers' Rehab Programme

New Delhi: Former Miss Teen Northeast Mahika Sharma, who has been a part of various charities and NGOs, has now decided to work for human rights, women and children's health, and sex workers' rehabilitation in India. "With success, we do earn lots of money, but we also need to understand responsibility towards the society. Society which not only includes the poor but also the birds, animals and plants. I have got involved with human rights, women and children's health, and sex workers rehabilitation," Mahika said in a statement. "I will help poor victims looking at their issues to appoint legal case and fight for their right. I will help them to hire good advocates. This way at least innocent will get justice because I have seen many a times people suffer even when they are innocent," she added. Earlier, through the help of various NGOs, Mahika set up a school, college and computer centre which empowers people in the northeast.