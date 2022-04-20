Mahie Gill does an item number for Ganesh Acharya�s Hey Bro

Mahie Gill is currently shooting for an untitled film with Nana Patekar, but what has her excited is the item song she has performed for the upcoming film Hey Bro. The film produced by leading choreographer Ganesh Acharya will see Mahie dancing to Naach Meri Bulbul Toh Paisa Milega. But Mahie insists that only the first line is taken from the old hit number from Roti and �the rest is original�. �Masterji (Ganesh Acharya) is a dear friend and he wanted me in the film, but only for an item number. Since it�s his home production I was happy to be a part of it even if it�s for an item number,� says Mahie. The song, she says has been lavishly shot with some 200-300 dancers. �I rehearsed for seven days, something I haven�t ever done before. Shooting for it was interesting and difficult for me, but the way Masterji makes you perform is amazing,� smiles Mahie, who can�t wait for the song to be out. Though Mahie was first seen doing an item number in Bullett Raja, the actress reveals that her first ever dance number was for the film Knockout. �Masterji choreographed the song and that was when he said I am a good dancer though I feel I am a bad dancer. Anyway, that song was knocked out from the film,� laughs Mahie. Later, when the item song Don�t Touch My Body was being planned for Bullet Raja, it was Ganesh who suggested Mahie�s name. �Since I was close to the crew of Bullett Raja � it was directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia whose Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster had Mahie in the lead role � I was more than willing to do it,� she says. And no, Mahie has no problem doing item numbers in films. �I have loved dancing since my childhood and feel blessed that now I get to act and dance,� says the actress who has four films in her kitty, two Hindi and two Punjabi.