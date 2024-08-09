Mahesh Babu receives heartfelt birthday wish from wife Namrata

The couple, married since 2005, is blessed with two children. Meanwhile, Mahesh is preparing for his role in SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated film SSMB29, following his recent success with "Guntur Kaaram."

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, on Friday, turned a year older. Marking his birthday, his family members including his wife Namrata Shirodkar penned heartfelt wishes on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Namrata posted, "Another year, another reason to celebrate the amazing man you are. Life with you is a blockbuster that just keeps getting better. Happy birthday my superstar, my partner, and my love. Here's to many more @urstrulymahesh."



Watch: https://www.instagram.com/p/C-b1nYZP6vR/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

She also dropped a dapper picture of Mahesh Babu.

In no time, fans chimed in the comment section and wished Mahesh Babu a very happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday my super Star," a social m media user commented.

"Mahesh Babu is the best," another Instagram user wrote.

Actor Chunky Panday also extended his best wishes to Mahesh Babu.

"Happy Happy Birthday dear Mahesh (heart and cake emoji)," he wrote.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married on February 10, 2005. They have a son and daughter- Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Namrata never misses a chance to express her unconditional love for Mahesh on social media.

In February, she celebrated their wedding anniversary with a special post.

"Celebrating another year of love, laughter, and happily-ever-afters with you... My forever and always (heart emojis) @urstrulymahesh," she had posted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the commercial entertainer "Guntur Kaaram," directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film featured a stellar cast including Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, and others.

Speaking of his upcoming projects, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his role in SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film, tentatively titled SSMB29. The pre-production phase is in full swing, with the script finalized. Recently, Mahesh embarked on a trip to Germany to prepare for his physically demanding character in the movie.

—ANI