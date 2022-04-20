Maheep Kapoor likes to keep track of her neighbourhood

Mumbai: Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, says her guilty pleasure is to keep a track of things happening in her neighbourhood.

"I am not a stalker but it is my guilty pleasure to check up on my Juhu neighbourhood. The other day, I knew about the fight that was happening and I usually know what my neighbour is cooking. I just have to check out the Juhu neighbourhood," Maheep said.

Maheep will soon be seen in "Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives". The web series chronicles the lives of star wives such as Maheep, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey.

Seema Khan is married to Sohail Khan, Bhavana Pandey is the wife of Chunky Pandey and Neelam Kothari is married to Samir Soni.

The trailer of the show revealed that Seema, Maheep, Bhavana and Neelam have been friends for 25 years and hence share a strong bond. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also make a cameo in the trailer. The show is backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions, and will release on Netflix on November 27. —IANS