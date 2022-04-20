Mahayagya of Asol Paribartan will begin in West Bengal from May 2: PM Modi

Nadia (West Bengal): As polling for the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the 'mahayagya' of 'Asol Paribartan' will begin in the state from May 2.

Speaking at a public gathering in Krishnanagar, he said: "BJP is the only party in the country which has been receiving ideological energy from West Bengal. From May 2, the 'mahayagya' of 'Asol Paribartan will begin in Bengal. This mahayagya will teach a lesson to appeasers, extortors and those who neglect Bengal."

Election results will be declared on May 2.

"Now, with the mantra 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwaas', the double engine of development will take place, meaning the Centre and Bengal will have BJP government," he added.

PM Modi stressed that the state will move towards peace and tranquility after decades of bloodshed, fear and violence and will complete the concept of 'Sonar Bangla'.

"Now, the holy stream will be freed from mafia rule, cow smuggling and intruders. People will decide the government, not the extortionists. Police decisions will be decided by the police themselves, not the extortionists. The storm of Baisakh will uproot the TMC government and its goons from Bengal," he mentioned.

Earlier today PM Modi slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for 'insulting' the Scheduled Caste (SC) community of the state.

"The thinking of Didi and TMC leaders are coming out in the open. A video is going viral on social media where a leader close to Didi can be seen insulting members of the Scheduled Caste community. She had said the SC community in Bengal acts like beggars. Didi, such arrogance! Such thinking!" said the Prime Minister while addressing a public meeting in Siliguri.

Voting is underway in 44 constituencies in five districts of West Bengal during the fourth phase of the state Assembly polls. Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar. (ANI)