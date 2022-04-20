Mahatma Gandhi statue outside Indian Embassy in Washington desecrated

Washington D.C: The Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C. desecrated by unruly elements involved in the ongoing protests in the United States. Sources told ANI that United States Park Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The locals in the area told ANI that some unruly elements of the #BlackLivesMatters protesters graffitied Gandhi's statue with profanities. The status was later covered up and an investigation launched by the local Park Police in charge of protection of monuments in the area. The statue was graffitied with spray paint.

However, further details into the matter are awaited.

Almost every city in the United States has been marred by violent protests following the death of black American man, George Floyd, in police custody in the city of Minneapolis in Minnesota. The initial protests against police brutality and racism in various cities in the United States were soon replaced by incidents of violence across the country. (ANI)