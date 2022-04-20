Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary: Students Learnt About The 5 R's Of Waste Reduction

Roorkee: Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee scientists visited CBRI Junior High School, Roorkee on 03 October 2019 to observe Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary, under Swachhata Hi Seva 2019. The students took pledge to keep their home, school, surroundings and environment clean and to spread the message of Swachh Bharat to all.

Interacting with the students, Dr. Atul Kumar Agarwal, Senior Principal Scientist & Jigyasa Programme Coordinator, CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee presented a lecture on "Swachh Bharat: 5 R's of Waste Reduction" and discussed small but effective ways through which students can contribute to the Swachh Bharat Mission. He talked about the five basic waste reduction mantras - Refuse, Reduce, Reuse/Repair, Recycle and Rot. He urged the students to refuse to use single-use plastic and spread the message for the same. By reducing our consumption, reusing, composting the organic and recycling the rest, we can lead our nation one step closer to a Zero Waste India.

Dr. Agarwal also informed the students about environment-friendly waste-to-value added product technologies of CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee such as geopolymer-based bricks, paver blocks from C&D waste, thermal insulation tiles using vermiculite waste, floor tiles from Kota Stone waste, COIR-CNSL boards etc and also informed them about affordable technologies for low-cost toilets and wastewater disposal system for rural sanitation. Students discussed their views and ideas on plastic waste management and career opportunities at CSIR in various areas of science. About 35 students of CBRI Junior High School, Roorkee along with their Principal Smt. Lata Rani and teachers Anju Gaur, Alka Rani, Inu Saini and Pramod Sharma were present during the occasion.