Maharashtra: Newborn found abandoned outside Navi Mumbai hospital

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra): A newborn girl was found alive in a bag outside a hospital in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Officials said that the infant was abandoned by an unidentified person outside Laxmi Hospital on Friday (September 22) between 3 am and 4 am.

"On September 22, a newborn girl was found abandoned in a bag outside Laxmi Hospital, in Navi Mumbai. A case has been lodged and an investigation has been taken up," Ajay Bhosale, a senior inspector with Navi Mumbai police said.

Bhosale further said that the newborn girl was aged 4 to 5 days when she was abandoned.

"A search is being conducted to find the parents who abandoned the infant. The health of the child is good and after a medical check-up in a hospital, she has been admitted to an orphanage," he added.

