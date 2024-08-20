Maharashtra: Massive protests at Badlapur railway station over sexual assault of two minors; Minister assures maximum punishment

Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar assured the public that swift action has been taken, including the arrest of an accused and the suspension of several school officials.

Thane: A massive protest was held at Badlapur Railway Station on Tuesday against the alleged sexual assault incident of two minor girls at a school in Thane district.

Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said one accused has been arrested in connection with the incident and assured that maximum punishment would be meted out to him.

Kesarkar said, "This is a very sad incident. The entire machinery of the state education department has been activated. We have given instructions to four IAS officers from Pune and Mumbai. We are inquiring why the CCTV was not working in the school. After the complaint was given, no action was taken. So the Senior PI has been transferred. We will take this case to Fast Track court and ensure that the maximum punishment is given to the accused...Our entire department is present here and the safety of students is our priority."

He further said that a notice has been sent to the school in Badlapur where the alleged incident took place last week.

"We have decided to form Vishakha Committee for every school. Two teachers, a headmaster, a class teacher and two assistants have been suspended. The incident took place between August 13 and 16 and when no cognizance was taken for 12 hours after the complaint on August 18 then the Senior PI was transferred. One person has been arrested under POCSO and may face imprisonment of up to 13 and half years," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the entire state was outraged.

Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Two young girls were sexually assaulted in Badlapur, Maharashtra in the school premises; the entire state is outraged and seeks justice. I once again urge the Rashtrapati Bhavan to approve the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, no other child or woman faces this travesty. Shame on the state government to continue to ignore the safety of women."

She further said that this incident happened on school premises. "Sick perverts in our society want women to dress in a 'decent way', to step out during 'safe hours' and work in' safe zones', and take charge of their 'own safety'. What would you say to this?" Chaturvedi said.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed to control the crowd protesting against the alleged sexual assault incident in Badlapur.

CPRO Central Railway said, "Local trains stopped at Badlapur railway station where protesters agitated against the alleged sexual assault incident with two minor girls at a school in Badlapur."

—ANI