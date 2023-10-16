Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in five coaches of passenger train in Ahmednagar; all passengers safe, says railways

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India]: A major fire broke out in five coaches of a diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) passenger train near Narayandoh station in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Monday afternoon, officials said.

As per railway officials, no casualties were reported in the incident.

"The train was moving to Ahmednagar from Ashti station," they said, adding that at around 3 pm five coaches-- guard-side brake van and four adjacent coaches to it-- caught up flames.

The railway officials said that a team of the fire brigade arrived at the site and all passengers onboard got down safely before the spread of the fire.

Further information is awaited.

—ANI