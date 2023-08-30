Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at electric hardware store, 4 dead

Pune (Maharashtra): Four people died after a fire broke out at an electric hardware shop in Purnanagar area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra's Pune district, fire officials said on Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire couldn't be ascertained till the time of filing this report.

"A fire broke out on the ground floor of a residential building around 5 am today. We can confirm four deaths in the incident," an official of the Fire Department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said.

Officials said that the shop was completely gutted in the fire.

Further details are awaited.

