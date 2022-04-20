Maharashtra Won't Permit Sale Of Baba Ramdev's Coronil

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said it will not allow the sale of Coronil, an "anti-Covid" medicine manufactured by Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has pointed out that the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has questioned the trials of Coronil while the World Health Organisation (WHO) has refuted Patanajali Ayurveda's claims.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the doubts have been raised on the 'clinical trials' of Coronil and also regarding false claims on its efficacy for Covid-19 treatment.

"Launching such a drug hurriedly and being endorsed by two senior Central ministers is highly deplorable. Sale of Coronil without proper certification from competent health organisations like WHO, IMA and others will not be permitted in Maharashtra," the minister said.

In June 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Patanjali Ayurveda had launched what it claimed to be India's first Ayurvedic medicines 'Coronil' and 'Swasari' to treat coronavirus. The company followed it up with the launch of Coronil and a scientific research paper in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on February 19. —PTI