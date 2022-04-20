Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 77.7% of the new cases reported in last 24 hours

Over 4.4 cr COVID19 vaccine doses administered

More than 25 Lakh doses given in the last 24 hours



New Delhi (The Hawk): Some States in the country are noticing a spike in the daily new cases. Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 77.7% of the new cases in last 24 hours.

43,846 new daily cases reported in last 24 hours.

83.14% of the new cases are from 6 States.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 27,126. It is followed by Punjab with 2,578 while Kerala reported 2,078 new cases.

The graphs below highlight the COVID19 trajectory in the eight states/UTs and top five districts contributing maximum to the new cases.



Over 4.4 cr (4,46,03,841)vaccine doses have been administered through 7,25,138 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 77,79,985 HCWs (1st dose), 48,77,356 HCWs (2nd dose), 80,84,311 FLWs (1st dose) and 26,01,298 FLWs (2nd Dose), 36,33,473 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,76,27,418 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

India's total Active Caseload stands at 3.09 lakh (3,09,087) today. A net incline of 20,693 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,11,30,288 today. The national Recovery Rate is 95.96%. 22,956 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

197 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 86.8% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (92). Punjab follows with 38 daily deaths. Kerala reported15 deaths.

Seventeen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Assam, Goa, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Puducherry, D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.