Maharashtra Lynching: Badal Seeks Govt Jobs For Eligible Members Of Affected Sikh Families

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Sukhbir Singh Badal Wednesday urged the Maharashtra CM to offer immediate ex gratia grant as well as a govt job each to the survivors and to any eligible member of the family of the deceased.

He wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister asking him to take effective steps for social awareness for better popular understanding in his state about the role of the great Guru Sahiban and the Sikh community for the country. “This has become necessary in view of the alarming development in the form of lynching of three Sikh youth in a case of mistaken identity in Maharashtra the other day. That was indeed very painful especially in a state which is world famous as home to Takhat Shri Huzoor Sahib Nanded Sahib, with sacred and historic connect with Dasam Patshah Sahib Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji. “ In his strongly worded statement issued previously, Mr Badal said “The whole Sikh community and all the right-thinking people in the country are shocked by the inhuman and brutal lynching of three Sikh youth in Maharashtra. This is a heinous and unforgivable outrage against the already aggrieved Sikh community.”

The Akali chief urged the Maharashtra govt to ensure exemplary punishment to the guilty. “A strong message be sent to those criminals across the country who have been targeting the most patriotic Sikh community. The Sikh quom expects the Maharashtra police not only to track down and apprehend the culprits but also ensure the strictest punishment under the law.” Mr Badal also deputed Sardar Gurinder Sungh Bawa to personally meet the affected families and hand over immediate financial assistance of Rs two lakhs to the family of the deceased S Kirpal Singh Bhond and Rs One lakh each to the two wounded survivors undergoing treatment. S Arun Singh Taak and Gora Singh Dhudani “as a token of solidarity from the Sikh community through the SAD which, he said, “is the guardian of the interests of every member of the Sikh quom all over the world.” The SAD chief has also requested the SGPC president Sardar Harjinder Singh Dhami to extend all possible help to the victims and their families. “The SGPC as the religious parliament of the Sikhs is the motherly umbrella for every member of the community anywhere in the world.” Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has also condemned the mob lynching of Sikh youths and termed this heinous crime a blot on humanity. In a tweet, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami strongly condemned mob lynching of minor Sikh Kirpal Singh (14), who was killed at Ukhlad village in Parbhani district of Maharashtra. Two more minor Sikhs, Avtar Singh (16) & Arun Singh (15) have been seriously hurt in this incident. SGPC president stated, “This heinous crime is a blot on humanity, whose culprits deserve strict punishment. Police should identify & arrest all the culprits & ensure that strict & exemplary punishment is given to them.”