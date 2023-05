Mumbai: On Monday, the state of Maharashtra reported 76 new cases of COVID-19, a decrease from the nearly 180 infections documented the day before; this brings the total number of cases to 81,67,595, and one more person has died from the virus.

A health department bulletin said that the statewide death toll had increased to 1,48,538 with the addition of the death that had occurred in Mumbai.

On Sunday, 177 cases of COVID-19 and one fatality were reported in Maharashtra.—Inputs from Agencies