Maharashtra HSC results declared, girls outshine boys

Pune: Girls outperformed boys in the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC-Class 12) examination, the results of which were declared here on Thursday.

Total 90.66 per cent students passed this year, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education chairperson Shakuntala Kale said in a release.

The pass percentage of girls was 93.88 per cent while that of boys was 88.04 per cent, the release said.

Total 14,20,575 students registered for the exam. Out of them, 14,13,687 students appeared and 12,81,712 passed the exams, it said.

Among various state divisions, Konkan secured the highest pass percentage at 95.89 per cent, followed by Pune- 92.50 per cent,Kolhapur-92.42 per cent, Amaravati-92.09 per cent, Nagpur-91.65 per cent,Latur-89.79 per cent,Mumbai- 89.35 per cent, Nashik-88.87 per cent andAurangabad-88.18 per cent.

The pass percentage for the science stream stood at 96.93, while that for arts, commerce and vocational streams was 82.63, 91.27 and 95.07, respectively, the release said.

—PTI