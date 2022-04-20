Maharashtra Govt Will Study UP Model On Farm Loan Waiver: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the state government will study the Uttar Pradesh model for waiving off farm loans to see how relief can be provided to farmers in his state.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly here, Fadnavis said, "We will study how Uttar Pradesh will raise such a huge amount" as the Shiv Sena and the opposition demanded that Fadnavis should follow what Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did.

Fadnavis said he has directed the State Finance Secretary to study how UP goes about the promised debt waiver.

"I've already instructed the Finance Secretary to study UP farm loan waiver model.We're working hard to help our farmers since Day1 of our Govt," Fadnavis tweeted.

Referring to the High Court directive in Tamil Nadu asking the state government to waive farm loans following a peasant protest, Fadnavis said, decision of waiving farm loan is the prerogative of the government.

The chief minister also targeted the opposition for staying away from the House proceedings, saying they were roaming outside in name of Sangharsh Yatra.

The Uttar Pradesh Government yesterday waived off Rs. 30, 729 crore worth loan amount of the small and marginal farmers of the state.

The decision will be benefitting 2 crore 15 lakh farmers of the state.

Along with this, the government has also decided to forego Non-Performing Assets (NPA) worth Rs. 5,630 crore of eight lakh farmers.

"Uttar Pradesh has 2, 30,00,000 farmers. We have waived off Rs. 30, 729 crore loan amount of the farmers," Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh told the media here.

Cabinet Minister Shrikant Sharma said that the government has decided to keep a target of 80 lakh tonnes of wheat purchase.

"All the district Magistrates (DMs) have been instructed to purchase more where there is more produce," Sharma said. Also, 7,000 purchase centres would be opened in the state. Singh also intimated that the government would introduce 'farmer bond' for the welfare of the farming community.