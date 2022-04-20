Maharashtra Governor Remembers First CM Of Uttarakhand Nityanand Swami

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the first Chief Minister of Uttarakhand late Nityanand Swami as part of the 21st anniversary of the founding of the Himalayan state.Addressing a cultural programme, 'Apnu Uttarakhand' organised by the "Shri Nityanand Swami Janaseva Samiti" (SNSJS), the Governor said that when he was the minister of Energy & Irrigation in Uttarakhand, he could complete the massive Tehri Garhwal project owing to the complete freedom given by the then Chief Minister Swami."He was a fighter leader and a dedicated social worker. Despite the rough and tumble of politics, he gave me the affection of an elder brother. I had the honour of working with him closely," Koshyari said.Swami, who passed away in December 2012 aged 84, was a successful lawyer who climbed the political rung by dint of his affable nature and humility.The cultural programme saw a folk music performance by a group from Uttarakhand, comprising Basanti Devi Bisht, Padma Shri awardee, and Vikas Bharadwaj, Shristi Kala and Aman Raturi. Later, the Governor felicitated the folk singers in the presence of the SNSJS Chairman R. K. Bakshi, Vice-Chairperson Jyotsna Sharma with Vinayak Sharma Swami and Shaina NC present along with film personalities like Himani Shivpuri, Chitrakshi Tiwari, Shruti Panwar and Deepak Dobriyal. —IANS