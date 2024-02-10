Maharashtra government should be dismissed: Congress delegation hands over memorandum to Governor

Congress Delegation Urges Maharashtra Governor to Dismiss Eknath Shinde Government Over Rising Violence and Lawlessness. The Congress party, led by Nana Patole, submits a memorandum highlighting alarming incidents.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A Congress delegation led by state party chief Nana Patole met Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais to hand over a memorandum on the law and order situation in the State and requested him to dismiss the Eknath Shinde-led government in the state.

"We found weapons in the hands of children. A large stock of illegal weapons is coming to the state. It is very serious that women are not safe in the state, people's representatives are not safe. We demand that the state government be dismissed as it has failed to maintain law and order," the letter read.

Congress alleged that there are attempts to disrupt the social fabric of the state and create problems in law and order.

"...work is being done to disrupt the social fabric of such a great Maharashtra, to break the peace in the state, and it has created a big problem of law and order," the letter stated.

Listing out certain incidents of violence in Maharashtra, like the death of former Shiv Sena corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, assault on journalist Nikhil Wagle, the incident of firing by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ganpat Gaikwad in a police station, the letter stated that these events are "alarming" and have created a big law and order problem in the state.

"The events that have taken place in Maharashtra in the last one month are alarming. Former Shiv Sena corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead. Journalist Nikhil Wagle was assaulted in Pune in the presence of police. BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad fired at two people in the police station. Religious tension was reported at Mira Road on January 22, when government bulldozers demolished the houses of the poor. Jalgaon BJP corporator More was shot and killed. A youth was killed in broad daylight in Yavatmal city," the letter mentioned.

Speaking on several eminent personalities hailing from Maharashtra, the letter said, "Maharashtra is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Phule. It is the land of Babasaheb Ambedkar and saints, great social reformers."

The letter mentioned that Maharashtra is one of the leading states in the country and has made great progress in social, political, educational and cultural fields.

"Maharashtra has a great tradition; this state has worked to give direction to the country. Maharashtra has made great progress in social, political, educational and cultural fields. Maharashtra is legendary as the leading state in the country. Even in terms of law and order, Maharashtra was considered as a good state," it said.

—ANI