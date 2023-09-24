Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis visits flood-affected areas in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday visited flood-affected areas in Nagpur.

Fadnavis inspected the sites affected by heavy rains and directed officials concerned for immediate measures and work to be undertaken.

A few houses and several vehicles were damaged in areas including the Ambazari Layout area and the Corporation Colony area following heavy rainfall and a flood-like situation in parts of Nagpur.

Due to heavy rainfall, Nagpur city on Saturday witnessed severe waterlogging in many areas resulting in a flood-like situation.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said that the state government is monitoring the situation after Nagpur's Ambajhari Dam overflowed following heavy rainfall in several parts of Nagpur.

Visuals from the rainfall-affected areas showed a team of NDRF carrying out rescue operations, helping people to come out from flooded homes and streets.

As many as 200 to 300 people were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force after Ambajhari Lake overflowed due to heavy rainfall in parts of Nagpur for the last two days, said District Collector of Nagpur Vipin Itankar on Saturday.

The city recorded 100-125 mm of rainfall in the last night leading to overflow of the lake, he said.

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Nagpur for the last two days.

