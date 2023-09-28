Maharashtra CM Shinde celebrates Ganesh Utsav in company of children orphaned in Irshalwadi landslide

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday celebrated Ganesh Utsav with children orphaned in the devastating landslide in Irshalwadi in the State’s Raigad district in July this year.

The children, accompanied by caretakers and volunteers visited Shinde at the latter’s residence here and participated in a special Ganesh Aarti.

Shinde was seen distributing to the children Modak Prasad, a traditional sweet associated with Lord Ganesha.

Additionally, as a gesture of support for their education, the children were presented with bags, books, and stationery.

The children were also seen having food following the Ganesh Aarti.

This initiative reflects commitment of State government to provide care, protection, and opportunities for children who have faced adversity, according to a statement.

The event was a display of compassion and community spirit during Ganesh Utsav, demonstrating the importance of coming together to support those in need, especially during the festive season.

In July this year, the Shiv Sena announced that Shinde will adopt children who had lost both parents from the landslide-affected Irshalwadi village.

The CM has declared that these orphaned children ranging from 2 years to 14 years of age will be taken care of by Shrikant Shinde Foundation," said Shiv Sena.

All the expenses on education and other things will be taken care through the Shrikant Shinde Foundation run by chief minister Eknath Shinde's son. An FD (Fixed deposit) will be made for each child to fund their education Mangesh Chivte, OSD to CM Shinde had said.

A major landslide hit Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil in the State’s Raigad district on July 19 following the torrential rains in the region.

—ANI