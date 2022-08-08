Maharashtra cabinet expansion to take place on Aug 9

Mumbai: The much awaited expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet will take place on Tuesday, a senior state BJP leader said.





Shiv Sena MLA Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on June 30 after the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray due to a rebellion in the Sena ranks.





The duo had been functioning as a two-member cabinet since then, inviting criticism from opposition leaders.





The cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow in Mumbai. I cannot divulge any details about it and who will be in the cabinet, a senior BJP leader told PTI on Monday.





Fadnavis and Shinde visited Delhi multiple times in the recent past regarding the issue of cabinet expansion.





Sources had on Sunday said CM Shinde is likely to expand his cabinet this week by inducting at least 15 ministers and deputy chief minister Fadnavis is expected to keep the crucial Home portfolio.





On Saturday, Shinde said the state government's functioning has not been affected in any way due to the delay in the expansion of the council of ministers and that more ministers will be inducted soon.—PTI