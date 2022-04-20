Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020: Class 10 scores to be declared today on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Mumbai: Results of Class 10 examinations conducted by the Maharashtra state education board will be declared today (Wednesday).

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted SSC (Class 10) exams in all its nine divisions in February and March.

The Pune-headquartered board will declare SSC results on Wednesday (July 29), said its secretary Ashok Bhosale in a press release.

"As per our standard operating procedure, we will announce the results on the board's website at 1 pm," he said.

Once declared, the scores will be available online at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, www.sscresult.mkcl.org and

Steps to check the results:

Visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Click on the link which reads - 'SSC Examination Result March 2020'

Enter registration number, roll number

Results will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference

(With PTI inputs)