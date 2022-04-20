Maharashtra allows 10th, 12th class students to pay exam fee later

Mumbai: Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawade today said the students of 10th and 12th standard are allowed to pay their examination fee later but need to purchase the form in time and submit it to the concerned departments.





The decision is expected to benefit around 22 lakh students who will be appearing for the examinations.





"There have been some complaints from a section of students who faced some problems in payment of (examination) form fee. The examination forms are being sold and I have asked the officials to issue forms to the students without insisting on payment of the fee. Students can pay it later," Tawde said.





PTI