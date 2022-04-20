Maharashtra's Diya wins 2nd successive TT national title

New Delhi: Extending her dominance in the domestic circuit, Maharashtra paddler Diya Chitale clinched her second successive youth girls singles title at the UTT 82nd Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships.

Diya, who had won double crown -- Youth and Junior singles title -- in the last edition of the national championship, got better of Karnataka's Yashaswini Ghorpade 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 10-12, 5-11, 11-8, 11-2 in the summit clash on Tuesday.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Diya defeated Uttar Pradesh's Radhapriya Goel 11-8, 11-8, 11-4, 11-9 comfortably while Yashaswini entered the final with a 7-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-8, 11-4 win against Anannya Basak of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, another paddler from Maharashtra Swastika Ghosh bagged her maiden junior girls singles title after she notched-up a come-from-behind 7-11, 11-13, 11-7, 11-4, 11-6, 11-9 victory over Haryana's Suhana Saini in the final. Swastika and Suhana beat Lakshita Narang of Delhi and Nityashree Mani of Tamil Nadu respectively in the last-four clash.

Results: Youth Girls:

Final) Diya Chitale (Mah) bt Yashaswini Ghorpade (Kar) 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 10-12, 5-11, 11-8, 11-2.

Semi-finals) Diya Chitale bt Radhapriya Goel (UP) 11-8, 11-8, 11-4, 11-9; Yashaswini Ghorpade bt Anannya Basak (Mah) 7-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-8, 11-4.

Junior Girls:

(Final) Swastika Ghosh (Mah) bt Suhana Saini (Har) 7-11, 11-13, 11-7, 11-4, 11-6, 11-9.

(Semi-finals) Swastika Ghosh bt Lakshita Narang (Del) 13-11, 11-6, 9-11, 5-11, 11-3, 11-5; Suhana Saini bt Nithyashree Mani (TTTA) 8-11, 5-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8, 11-4.

—IANS